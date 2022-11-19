Willingness to take on project-based work makes this 67-year-old consultant employable

Senior consultant and career coach Augustine Tan has been in project-based roles for more than 20 years. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
Updated
Published
30 min ago
SINGAPORE – For over 20 years, Mr Augustine Tan has been in project-based employment, and not a salaried role. The 67-year-old is a senior consultant and career coach with Right Management from Talent Solutions, a global talent management solutions provider.

He enjoys the flexibility that project-based work gives him, including the ability to take a holiday whenever he wants. For mature workers, he says the willingness to take on project-based roles keeps one employable. “The trade-off for me, compared with salaried employment, is that I don’t have a fixed, guaranteed monthly salary. It depends on what projects are assigned to me and how many I can manage. Being on a project basis, you just have to manage your expectations.”

