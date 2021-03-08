Wildlife rescued

Monkeys (above), a white peacock and lemurs are among the animals visitors can check out at the Animal Rescue Center Zoo de Castellar in Castellar de la Frontera, southern Spain. The centre had been closed for more than six months due to coronavirus restrictions, but reopened to the public recently. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Monkeys, a white peacock (above) and lemurs are among the animals visitors can check out at the Animal Rescue Center Zoo de Castellar in Castellar de la Frontera, southern Spain. The centre had been closed for more than six months due to coronavirus restrictions, but reopened to the public recently. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Monkeys, a white peacock and lemurs (above) are among the animals visitors can check out at the Animal Rescue Center Zoo de Castellar in Castellar de la Frontera, southern Spain. The centre had been closed for more than six months due to coronavirus restrictions, but reopened to the public recently. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Started in 1998, the rescue centre is a private initiative which opened to the public in 2002. Sixty per cent of the animals here were rescued by the Spanish Civil Guard and customs services from animal traffickers and circuses. The centre relies on food donations to feed the creatures.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2021, with the headline 'Wildlife rescued'.
Topics: 