Wild time at the park

It was not exactly a trunk call, but two elephants got together at Namibia's Etosha National Park on Sunday.

The park is located in the north-west area of the country and is more than 400km away from Namibia's capital, Windhoek. With a total area of about 20,000 sq km, it is one of the country's largest national park.

It has a wide variety of animals, such as lions, elephants and giraffes. The park is also home to several endangered animals, including black rhinos.

The best time to visit the animals is during the dry months of May to September. The peak season for bird-watching, on the other hand, is during the rainy season, from November to March.

