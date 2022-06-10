Animals, exercise and sunshine.
Those are the main things that have helped Ix Shen cope mentally after more than 100 days of the war in Ukraine.
Animals, exercise and sunshine.
Those are the main things that have helped Ix Shen cope mentally after more than 100 days of the war in Ukraine.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2022, with the headline Wife and cats keep Ix Shen going with Ukraine aid effort. Subscribe