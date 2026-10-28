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Why your mental health needs an annual check-up, too

The idea is to catch issues before they become a crisis.

NEW YORK – Taylor Locke was filling out an intake questionnaire during a routine visit with a primary care doctor last year when they realised something was off.

Little interest or pleasure in doing things? Check. Feeling down, depressed or hopeless? Yes, very much so.