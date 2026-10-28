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Why your mental health needs an annual check-up, too

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The idea is to catch issues before they become a crisis.

The idea is to catch issues before they become a crisis.

PHOTO: LUKE SHARRETT/NYTIMES

David Quammen

  • Mental health should be checked yearly, not just physical health. Experts say early talks with primary care doctors can spot problems before they become a crisis.
  • Primary care doctors can screen for depression, anxiety, alcohol or drug use, and may prescribe treatment or refer patients to therapy, support groups, or medication.
  • Experts urge patients to speak up, answer questionnaires honestly and notice emotional changes.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Taylor Locke was filling out an intake questionnaire during a routine visit with a primary care doctor last year when they realised something was off.

Little interest or pleasure in doing things? Check. Feeling down, depressed or hopeless? Yes, very much so.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.