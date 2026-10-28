Why your mental health needs an annual check-up, too
David Quammen
- Mental health should be checked yearly, not just physical health. Experts say early talks with primary care doctors can spot problems before they become a crisis.
- Primary care doctors can screen for depression, anxiety, alcohol or drug use, and may prescribe treatment or refer patients to therapy, support groups, or medication.
- Experts urge patients to speak up, answer questionnaires honestly and notice emotional changes.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Taylor Locke was filling out an intake questionnaire during a routine visit with a primary care doctor last year when they realised something was off.
Little interest or pleasure in doing things? Check. Feeling down, depressed or hopeless? Yes, very much so.