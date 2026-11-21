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A Tamagotchi virtual pet device at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the launch of Tamagotchi in Tokyo on Nov 6.

Rachel Liew started collecting Tamagotchis in 2013, shortly after she graduated from college. Now 36, with a job in human resources, she owns more than 200 of the virtual pets.

“I love being able to be in a group of people who have the same interests as me,” said Liew, who lives in Singapore and considers herself part of the Tamagotchi’s global online fan community. “I can’t get that in real life.”