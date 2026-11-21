Why nostalgia for Tamagotchi, the needy little virtual pets, won’t die
Sarah Bahr
- Tamagotchi began in Japan in 1996 and became a huge hit. Bandai Namco says more than 100 million have been sold worldwide.
- Its appeal has returned with millennials and Gen Z women. Fans enjoy caring for the pets, sharing nostalgia, and joining online and in-person clubs.
- The toy has lasted through trends by updating with new features. The 2025 Tamagotchi Paradise adds 51 characters, 12 species and nine languages.
AI generated
Rachel Liew started collecting Tamagotchis in 2013, shortly after she graduated from college. Now 36, with a job in human resources, she owns more than 200 of the virtual pets.
“I love being able to be in a group of people who have the same interests as me,” said Liew, who lives in Singapore and considers herself part of the Tamagotchi’s global online fan community. “I can’t get that in real life.”