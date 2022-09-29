Why does Hollywood keep using fat suits?

NEW YORK – Slender Courteney Cox portraying a plump teenage Monica Geller on Friends started the gag in 1990s Hollywood.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s role in Shallow Hal (2001) kept the joke going. And this year, the bit exploded, as heavy-hitting actors donned fat suits to take on heavy-bodied roles.

All along, real plus-sized people remain invisible.

Actress Emma Thompson, who has spoken out about Hollywood’s unrealistic body standards for women, took social media heat this summer after a photo went viral of her apparently in a fat suit, an image from the coming film adaptation of the stage musical version of Matilda.

In July, audiences watched the muscular Chris Hemsworth work off his dad bod in Thor: Love And Thunder.

And now a resurgent Brendan Fraser is making the rounds of the autumn film festivals promoting The Whale, wherein he portrays a struggling 600-pound (272kg) disabled gay man from under layers of prosthetics.

Other stars seen adding the padding, either real or manufactured, for a role include Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment, 2021), Colin Farrell (The Batman, 2022), Christian Bale (Vice, 2018) and Tyler Perry as Madea in numerous films.

When Hollywood productions tack on effects for actors to play plus-sized characters, the burning question lingers: Why does Hollywood not simply hire big actors to play big characters?

The first answer that comes to mind is money. Movies need to turn a profit and the surest way to generate ticket sales is to pump up the star power. So it is no surprise that producers want bankable names to lead movies and shows.

But thanks to the entertainment industry’s history of avoiding plus-sized talent in leading (or most any) roles, very few have achieved that level of bankability.

Yet if Hollywood took a chance on actors of bigger sizes, is it not possible enough of them could be elevated into an army of top-notch talent to choose from?

J. Kevin Thompson, a retired professor of psychology from the University of South Florida, has spent decades studying the images and perceptions of fat people in the media.

While the early days of the fat suit in film may have served a practical (read: financial) purpose, he said in an e-mail, more recent uses of it can prove psychologically damaging to both viewers and the actors themselves – and women, both onscreen and in the audience, can bear the brunt of the pain.

For men, the opportunity to pile on the kilos slowly is a distinct privilege.

“You can’t shut a production down while your A-list actor eats his way through Italy for three months or so unless you are De Niro,” Prof Thompson said via e-mail, referring to the actor’s Oscar-winning turn in Raging Bull (1980). “Afterward, it became a badge to go all-out Method to gain the weight without the fat suit unless you were female.”

He added: “I’ve looked far and wide and can find maybe 10 per cent of women who were allowed to actually gain the weight for films.”