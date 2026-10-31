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Why does culture feel so monotonous? A walking tour reveals the math

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Chain storefronts on a street in London. Data scientist Lauren Leek says predictive algorithms are flattening the everyday world, from pub menus to pop lyrics.

Chain shopfronts lining a London street. Data scientist Lauren Leek says predictive algorithms are flattening the everyday world, from pub menus to pop lyrics.

PHOTO: JOANNA YEE/NYTIMES

Scott Reyburn

  • Lauren Leek says predictive algorithms are making culture look and feel the same.
  • Her research on 640 London shopping streets and 4,000 Hot 100 songs shows chains and streaming push safe, repeated choices.
  • Leek and Cory Doctorow warn that AI and platform data favour the average person and bigger profits. This can erase local variety and turn cities into “homogeneous no-places.”

AI generated

LONDON – On a recent afternoon, Lauren Leek stood on a typical London shopping street, in front of a Victorian-era pub and a predictable array of corporate-owned food, drink and retail outlets: Pret a Manger, Starbucks, Joe & the Juice and Subway.

“What we see in front of us used to be culturally diverse. Now it is culturally generic,” said Leek, a Dutch Australian data scientist who is an assistant professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.