Why does culture feel so monotonous? A walking tour reveals the math

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Chain shopfronts lining a London street. Data scientist Lauren Leek says predictive algorithms are flattening the everyday world, from pub menus to pop lyrics.

LONDON – On a recent afternoon, Lauren Leek stood on a typical London shopping street, in front of a Victorian-era pub and a predictable array of corporate-owned food, drink and retail outlets: Pret a Manger, Starbucks, Joe & the Juice and Subway.

“What we see in front of us used to be culturally diverse. Now it is culturally generic,” said Leek, a Dutch Australian data scientist who is an assistant professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands.