Why does culture feel so monotonous? A walking tour reveals the math
Scott Reyburn
- Lauren Leek says predictive algorithms are making culture look and feel the same.
- Her research on 640 London shopping streets and 4,000 Hot 100 songs shows chains and streaming push safe, repeated choices.
- Leek and Cory Doctorow warn that AI and platform data favour the average person and bigger profits. This can erase local variety and turn cities into “homogeneous no-places.”
AI generated
LONDON – On a recent afternoon, Lauren Leek stood on a typical London shopping street, in front of a Victorian-era pub and a predictable array of corporate-owned food, drink and retail outlets: Pret a Manger, Starbucks, Joe & the Juice and Subway.
“What we see in front of us used to be culturally diverse. Now it is culturally generic,” said Leek, a Dutch Australian data scientist who is an assistant professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands.