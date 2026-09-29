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Why are more children in Singapore getting inflammatory bowel disease?

Student Muhammad Anas, 18 – who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, when he was eight – with his mother Anisah Begum.

SINGAPORE – Muhammad Anas began having stabbing pains in his stomach when he was eight.

The pain came frequently and was so severe on some days that he could not carry on with his usual activities. He had to miss school and sit out of PE lessons.