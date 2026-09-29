Why are more children in Singapore getting inflammatory bowel disease?
- More children in Singapore are being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, with cases nearly doubling since 2010.
- The rise is linked to urban living, processed diets, antibiotic use and genetic factors, while symptoms can be subtle and lead to delayed diagnosis.
- Treatment involves targeted therapies and dietary management to control inflammation, aiming for deep remission and minimising growth and developmental complications.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Muhammad Anas began having stabbing pains in his stomach when he was eight.
The pain came frequently and was so severe on some days that he could not carry on with his usual activities. He had to miss school and sit out of PE lessons.