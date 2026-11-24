Who controls the Miss Universe pageant? It’s surprisingly hard to tell
Yan Zhuang
- Miss Universe 2026 will be held in Puerto Rico on Nov 24, but the pageant is split by a fight over ownership, control and unclear leadership after the troubled 2025 event.
- Two rival camps claim authority, with disputed sales, competing websites, banned contestants and arguments over who will host 2027 in Vietnam.
- Questions over fairness, judge resignations, a stage injury and falling trust have damaged the brand, while some national groups have withdrawn or may not return.
AI generated
NEW YORK - Miss Universe 2026 will be crowned on Nov 24 in Puerto Rico, marking the pageant’s 75th anniversary. But behind the glamour, the competition is struggling with an internal battle for control, operational chaos and persistent questions about whether winners are being chosen fairly.
At the heart of the turmoil is an ownership vacuum, and an organisation that has effectively split in two.