Where fashion plays a starring role on TV shows

SINGAPORE – Any visual medium is bound to find itself eventually getting into bed with fashion. But television, with its episodic format allowing viewers to form deep attachments to their favourite shows and characters, has proven to be a particularly fruitful partner.

Sparks can fly when the right show and the right clothes come together.

The first time in the modern history of TV and fashion that this happened was in 1998, when HBO debuted Sex And The City.

It was not just its storyline that captivated millions of fans, but also the style. The romantic comedy-drama, which ran for six seasons until 2004, turned its lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker into a fashion icon, and conferred that status onto the pieces that she sported on-screen – most notably, the Fendi Baguette (see also: Manolos, the tutu, the newspaper dress and belts on bare waists).

That cultural imprint has remained so entrenched in people’s collective consciousness that when the Italian brand decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Baguette bag recently, it chose to do so in New York City – with Parker sitting in the front row, of course.

The Sex And The City sequel, And Just Like That (2021 to 2022), has fashion fans in a similar tizzy as the original. Paparazzi shots of the production are intensely pored over and catalogued on social media to dissect the stars’ looks.

But perhaps more importantly, the franchise has birthed a spiritual heir. Emily In Paris (2020 to present), boasting the same show creator (Darren Star) and costume consultant (Patricia Field), has taken the same outrageous approach to fashion – madcap, high-low and unabashedly costume-y – and served it up for the millennial and Gen Z set.

Whether you love it or love to hate it (the latter camp is particularly vocal), the hit Netflix series – about an American who moves to France to work at a French public relations firm – is undeniably hard to look away from. And that is largely thanks to the fashion.

The show’s critics like to claim that it is not realistic for a junior staff in a public relations firm to be decked out in so much designer gear. The creators have argued they do not care about reality.

The series’ massive viewing numbers – along with the proliferation of listicles breaking down the outfits of Emily and company – are testament to their approach.

When it comes to cultural and fashion heat, no other show now is as high on the barometer as Euphoria (2019 to present). Its deliciously juicy drama and dark takes on teen culture are provocative enough, but it is the aesthetics that push it to the next level – heavy issues wrapped in a soft, hazy mood, its fashion a blend of grime and glamour, camp and seediness, and fantasy.

The styling is individualistic and expressive, the character’s personalities writ large in their clothing: Hunter Schafer’s sensitive transgender girl is equal parts grunge and pixie, and Barbie Ferreira’s budding dominatrix cam-girl owns her sensuality and her curves.

Pieces from major designers share screen time with those from younger labels, indie brands and thrift stores. Though poles apart in tone from Emily In Paris, like that show, the looks in Euphoria are not meant to be realistic. Stills from the series look more like editorial images than your average high-school snapshot.