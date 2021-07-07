For Subscribers
When your body can't take the heat
Doctors see a rise in the number of patients with worsened skin conditions such as eczema during hotter months and warn against the risk of heat stroke
Freelance violin teacher Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Nasser usually has an eczema flare-up once a month, but when the weather is warmer in June and July, the flare-ups can occur up to three to four times a month.
"When it is humid, I feel an uncontrollable itch on my arms and the back of my knees. Sometimes, I cannot help but scratch until my skin turns red or bleeds," says the 31-year-old, who is single.