When your body can't take the heat

Freelance violin teacher Mohamad Faiz Mohamad Nasser usually has an eczema flare-up once a month, but when the weather is warmer in June and July, the flare-ups can occur up to three to four times a month.

"When it is humid, I feel an uncontrollable itch on my arms and the back of my knees. Sometimes, I cannot help but scratch until my skin turns red or bleeds," says the 31-year-old, who is single.