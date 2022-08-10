When words hurt

Ms Bernice Lee started having eating disorders at 14.

Now 21 and a freelancer in the music industry, she would keep her dietary intake to as low as 300 calories a day or vomit out what she had eaten.

Besides fasting and self-induced vomiting, her distorted body image and obsessive desire to lose weight caused her to have dysfunctional thoughts.

It was only around last year when she felt like she got to a better place. Though healing is not a linear process, she finds ways to remind herself to treat herself kindly, such as having a note on her bulletin board that reads: "I choose to celebrate my body and see it with love."

For the seven years that she struggled with eating disorders, she found herself easily affected by comments made by the people around her.

Even when told she had lost weight, she would still worry about maintaining the weight loss or get spurred on to lose more. "I get really affected both when my relatives tell me I've lost weight and when my mother tells me I've gained weight," she says.

Ms Lee's experience underlines how it is important to be sensitive when talking to people about their appearance or weight, especially for people whom you suspect of having an eating disorder such as anorexia or bulimia.

Ms Ng Jing Xuan, a senior psychologist at Singapore General Hospital, says a common dysfunctional thought associated with eating disorders is: "Others will not accept me if I gain weight."

Parents, in particular, should be mindful of how they talk about physical appearance in front of their children, she tells The Straits Times.

"They should avoid praising their children in appearance-based ways, with 'compliments' such as 'You look much better now that you have slimmer thighs.'"

Ms Henny Tan, a senior clinical psychologist at Promises Healthcare, says a patient may misinterpret comments like "You look well" or "You look healthy" to mean "You look fat". She explains that patients are often plagued with critical thoughts about themselves, viewing the world through an eating disorder lens or filter.

Her advice is to avoid "body talk", such as mentions of one's own size or food. Remarks like "My food is so fatty" may also encourage insecurities, she adds.

Ms Ng says that comments such as "Just eat, it's not that hard" and "You're just not trying hard enough to recover" should be avoided.

Both psychologists note that it is important for the loved ones of those with an eating disorder to be patient with them, as there are often shameful sentiments attached to such conditions.

With sufferers often isolating themselves out of shame, it is good to engage them and take them out for social activities that they would enjoy, notes Ms Tan.

Parents of sufferers, Ms Tan stresses, should insist on getting their children to seek professional help, and not give in to their hostility or defensiveness.

On the other hand, some sufferers may be troubled by parents who do not take the disorder seriously.

Says Ms Lee, who mustered the courage to tell her family about her condition in 2018: "I was crying on the floor, but my dad said I was fine because nobody in our family had it. While they did not have bad intentions, they were in denial because it was a culture shock to them."

In such cases, Ms Tan advises that patients seek help directly from doctors, who can refer them to specialists who can explain that eating disorders are life-threatening.

Besides seeking professional help to manage dysfunctional thoughts, Ms Tan says sufferers should detach themselves from these ways of thinking.

Adds Ms Ng: "It is important for them to understand that we cannot get rid of thoughts or emotions. The more we try to do so, the longer they will stay. Learn to make space for such difficult thoughts and emotions, letting them come and go naturally.

"Just like how spring comes after winter, we won't always feel this way."