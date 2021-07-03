Chill Pill

When the masked watch the unmasked on TV: Why we are tingling for a mingling

Film Correspondent
Too Hot To Handle, ranked No. 2 on Netflix in Singapore, features a group of singles who have to avoid hugging and kissing.PHOTO: TOO HOT TO HANDLE/INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There are things I will never understand, such as why, instead of making it an automatic process, my bank forces me to call every year to plead for a credit card fee waiver. Just as the Monsters Inc. town is powered by children's tears, perhaps banks are powered by customers' begging? Which makes too much sense, if you ask me.

Also, I wonder why aliens, instead of parking somewhere and saying hi, have been teasing us for a century, unaware that a species of monkey on this planet is tired of their nonsense.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 