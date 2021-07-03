When the masked watch the unmasked on TV: Why we are tingling for a mingling

There are things I will never understand, such as why, instead of making it an automatic process, my bank forces me to call every year to plead for a credit card fee waiver. Just as the Monsters Inc. town is powered by children's tears, perhaps banks are powered by customers' begging? Which makes too much sense, if you ask me.

Also, I wonder why aliens, instead of parking somewhere and saying hi, have been teasing us for a century, unaware that a species of monkey on this planet is tired of their nonsense.