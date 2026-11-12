When are the Black Friday 2026 sales in Singapore? Here is all you need to know

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November sees two major sales: The 11.11 sales and the Black Friday sales

This year, the Amazon Black Friday sale runs from Nov 19-30, 2026.

We’re mid-way through the ‘Ber Months’ and entering the thick of the year-end shopping season. After the 11.11 sales comes the Black Friday sales in Singapore, where you will find retailers pushing heavily discounted prices on almost everything.

Originally a single-day American retail phenomenon, the Black Friday sales have since evolved into a multi-day, global shop-a-thon.

With Black Friday sales drawing closer, now is a good time to start bookmarking items you want and get your credit cards ready. Here is what you need to know about the Black Friday sales in Singapore.

In this article

Are there Black Friday sales in Singapore?

What dates are the Black Friday sales?

Do prices go down on Black Friday?

Is it cheaper on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Is there an Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore?

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Are there Black Friday sales in Singapore?

Yes, there usually are Black Friday sales in Singapore every year. Both local and international retailers take part and often start their sales early and deals extend to Cyber Monday.

Last year, online e-commerce retailers such as Shopee, Lazada, iHerb and Amazon and brands such as Sephora, Dyson and Nike offered massive deals.

What dates are the Black Friday sales?

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov 27, 2026. Typically, Black Friday sales are held on the fourth Friday of November, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States.

Depending on the retailer, the exact dates for their official Black Friday sales will vary. Some retailers like Amazon roll out Black Friday deals early.

Do prices go down on Black Friday?

Yes, you will find prices slashed on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. During the entire Black Friday sales period, it is not uncommon to find brands and retailers offering steep discounts.

If you’ve missed your chance to shop during the 11.11 sales, it is likely you can still find your desired item at a lower price during the Black Friday sales.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Is it cheaper on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Most people shop online and in-store for more expensive items such as tech gadgets, TVs, kitchen appliances on Black Friday itself. However, you will find great online deals on Cyber Monday as the sale winds down.

Is there an Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore?

Yes, there is an Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore. This year, you can expect 12 days of discounts as the Amazon Black Friday sale in Singapore runs from Nov 19-30, 2026.

Amazon holds a highly anticipated Black Friday sale where there are heavy discounts on everything from home and kitchen essentials to beauty, electronics, fashion and books. Save more by collecting vouchers and looking out for daily Flash Drops, which offer limited-time discounts on international products at 12am, 12pm and 6pm.

During the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can get started on your Christmas shopping or stock up on essentials for less. Here are some discounts you can expect:

Up to 35 per cent off: Bioderma

Up to 30 per cent off: TEMPUR, Speedo, Crayola and Hot Wheels

Up to 25 per cent off: KitchenAid and ASUS

Up to 20 per cent off: Salomon, Samsung, VTech, Pampers & Huggies and LANEIGE

Sign up for Amazon Prime If you’ve not signed up as an Amazon Prime member, now is the best time to start your 30-day free trial. Prime members get free delivery and access to Prime Video and Amazon Luna. After the free trial period, being an Amazon Prime member costs $4.99/month or $49.90/year.

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Some choose to buy their fashion, personal care, skincare and beauty products for the year ahead during the Black Friday sales. Others seize the opportunity to upgrade their personal gadgets and home electronics during the Black Friday sales in Singapore.

While we wait for the Black Friday sales to kick in, there are still plenty of great deals you can get on Amazon now. Get ahead of your year-end shopping by taking advantage of deals as they come.

If you are unsure of what to buy, consider purchasing a discounted Amazon.sg Gift Card to use later.

My Neighbor Totoro Hand Towel, $17.57

Buy the Early Black Friday Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Dry your hands with this adorable Totoro hand towel. Made of microfibre, it is quick drying, highly water-absorbent and machine-washable.

Shop Now at Amazon

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, $32.47

Original price: $49.14 (34 per cent off) Buy the Early Black Friday Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Stay hydrated and keep your drinks cool for up to 24 hours with this insulated stainless steel water bottle. It holds up to 710ml of liquid and is BPA- and phthalate-free.

Shop Now at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Series 1 Electric Toothbrush, $43.36

Original price: $59.46 (27 per cent off) Buy the Early Black Friday Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Take care of your dental health and upgrade to the Oral-B Pro Series 1 Electric Toothbrush. It comes with three cleaning modes and a built-in pressure sensor, which stops pulsations if you brush too hard.

Shop Now at Amazon

LEGO Botanicals Flower Bouquet, $62.74

Original price: $89.90 (33 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

For those who love flowers but hate that they wilt, decorate your indoor space with this LEGO bouquet instead. The 756-piece set features roses, poppies, snapdragons, daisies, asters and grasses.

Shop Now at Amazon

Peter Pan (Illustrated Book), $35.88

Original price: $65.40 (45 per cent off) Buy the Early Black Friday Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

MinaLima, the award-winning design studio behind the Harry Potter film graphics, brings J. M. Barrie’s classic story to life. This illustrated book comes complete with interactive elements. Great for sparking a love of reading in children or for parents looking for a bedtime story to read aloud with their kids.

Shop Now at Amazon

Marimekko Queen Duvet Cover Set, $162.57

Original price: $219 (26 per cent off) Buy the Early Black Friday Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Refresh your bedroom with this 100 per cent cotton bedding set featuring Marimekko’s iconic Unikko floral print in dark red. The set includes one duvet cover and two matching pillowcases.

Shop Now at Amazon

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication