Living with face blindness

When faces are a blur

People with prosopagnosia have to learn other ways to recognise people, such as by their voice or hairstyle, or the way they walk

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is hard for Ms Sheryl to recognise her relatives when she sees them at gatherings held two to three times a year.

"Sometimes, I have to look at their hair, or listen to the way they speak and pick up on certain unique things they usually say, before the familiarity sets in," says the 28-year-old, who is unemployed and declined to share her surname.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 24, 2022, with the headline When faces are a blur. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top