HERITAGE TRADE: A woman selling pottery (above) next to a road near the village of Zlakusa in central Serbia. The tiny village is home to a tradition that spans centuries - making hand-wheel pottery mostly used as unglazed cooking earthenware. Last month, the practice made it to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Potter Goran Savic (right), 48, and his 91-year-old grandfather Milan (left) making hand-wheel pottery in Zlakusa. These vessels for thermic food processing are commonly used in households and restaurants throughout Serbia. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Potter Goran Savic, 48, and his 91-year-old grandfather Milan making hand-wheel pottery (above) in Zlakusa. These vessels for thermic food processing are commonly used in households and restaurants throughout Serbia.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2021, with the headline 'Wheel deal'.
