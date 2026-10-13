What’s the best way to deal with bunions?
Allessandra DiCorato
- Bunions are a bony bump at the big toe joint. They often run in families and are linked to flat feet, flexible joints, arthritis, injury and possibly tight shoes.
- Pain can be eased with roomy shoes, soft materials, toe spacers, arch support, foot exercises and pain relief. These may help discomfort, but they do not reverse the bunion.
- Surgery is usually for painful bunions or toe problems like hammertoe. Doctors advise trying other options first, as surgery can cause swelling, scarring and the bunion may return.
AI generated
Kicking off your shoes at the end of a long day can be a relief – especially if you have developed bunions.
A bunion is a bony bump that forms at the base of your big toe. As your toe angles towards the others on your foot, the bone at the bottom of the joint moves away from them, making your foot wider.