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What’s the best way to deal with bunions?

Women’s shoes may be more constrictive and pull toes inwards, which can cause friction and pressure on bunions.

Kicking off your shoes at the end of a long day can be a relief – especially if you have developed bunions.

A bunion is a bony bump that forms at the base of your big toe. As your toe angles towards the others on your foot, the bone at the bottom of the joint moves away from them, making your foot wider.