Chill Pill
What's in a condo name?
It is easy to decode aspirational ones with Court, Chateau or Mansion in them, but names like Thr3e Thre3 Robin are beyond comprehension
When property developers start a new condominium project, do they look at one design and think, "That's obviously a Dented Lunchbox", or glance at another and think, "This one's clearly a Toddler's Idea Of An Oblong" or "Block Of Runny Cheese"?
Probably not. They most likely have a team that goes away to have a hard think.