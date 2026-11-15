What to know about antimicrobial resistance in pet treatment

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According to Marc Teo, a veterinarian at the Animal and Veterinary Service, pet owners should follow veterinarians’ prescribed instructions and do not independently alter the course of treatment.

SINGAPORE – Imagine a dog being treated for a recurring skin infection. Ideally, pet owners should follow the veterinarian’s instructions and complete the prescribed course of antimicrobials.

However, some may be tempted to stop the medication early, especially if the condition appears to have improved.

Because the cause is not always apparent from appearance alone, a veterinarian should reassess the dog to determine the appropriate tests and treatment.

Even when bacteria are involved, not every skin infection requires oral antibiotics. Some can be managed with topical therapies or disinfectants instead, reducing unnecessary antimicrobial use.

What is antimicrobial resistance?

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites evolve to resist the medicines designed to combat them. In other words, they adapt to render those medications ineffective over time.

Antimicrobial is a broad term and is not interchangeable with antibiotics, which target bacteria. It also encompasses antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitic agents, and AMR can develop across all these classes of medications.

According to the World Health Organization, AMR is one of the greatest global health threats of our time; a concern that holds equally true for veterinary medicine.

When antimicrobials are used incorrectly, whether at the wrong dose, for the wrong duration or for the wrong reason, microorganisms can develop resistance and infections that were once straightforward to treat become progressively harder to cure.

How does AMR relate to pet owners?

AMR is not confined to human medicine. Improper use of antimicrobials in animals can also have direct consequences for people.

Resistant bacteria can be transmitted between animals and humans, although carrying such bacteria does not necessarily result in clinical infection. This reflects the One Health concept, which recognises that the health of people, animals and the environment is interconnected.

World AMR Awareness Week, observed annually from Nov 18 to 24, highlights the importance of tackling AMR and encourages everyone, including pet owners, to play their part by using antimicrobials responsibly.

Common mistakes and why they matter

1. “The veterinarian prescribed a 10-day course, but my pet seems much better after five days. Can I stop the medication early?”

Follow the veterinarian’s prescribed doses, frequency and duration, and do not independently alter the course of treatment.

Visible improvement does not always mean the infection has been cleared. If your pet appears to recover before the course of medication ends, experiences an adverse reaction or does not respond to treatment, consult your veterinarian for advice and reassessment.

2. “My pet had a urinary tract infection a few months ago and antibiotics cleared it up. The same signs are back. Can I get the same antibiotics again without a consultation?”

Signs such as frequent urination , straining or blood in the urine are not always caused by a bacterial infection.

In cats, such episodes may not be bacterial in nature and antibiotics are unlikely to help. Where bacteria are suspected to be involved, a urine culture test can confirm the infection and identify which antibiotic will work.

Infections that keep coming back often point to an underlying problem, such as bladder stones, which can harbour bacteria and irritate the bladder lining. Repeating antibiotics may ease the signs for a while, but the stones still remain, the infection returns and each repeated course gives bacteria another opportunity to develop further resistance.

Your veterinarian may recommend further tests in this instance to find out and treat the underlying cause.

What you can do

Responsible antimicrobial use at home makes a genuine difference. Here is how you can help.

1. Complete the full course as prescribed. Continue even if your pet appears to have recovered before the course ends.

2. Seek veterinary assessment. Consult your veterinarian if your pet experiences adverse reactions, does not respond to treatment or appears to have recovered before the conclusion of the full course of medication.

3. Never self-medicate. Do not use antimicrobials obtained without a prescription or left over from a previous illness.

4. Do not share medication. Never give medicine prescribed for one animal to another.

5. Dispose of unused medicines appropriately. Ask your veterinarian how unused or expired medication should be disposed of instead of keeping it for future use.

6. Avoid unverified online sources. Medications purchased online may be counterfeit, improperly stored or wrongly dosed, all of which can cause serious harm.

7. Practise good hygiene. Wash your hands after handling your pet, especially after administering medication or cleaning wounds.

8. Keep up with preventive care. Vaccinations, parasite prevention and regular health checks reduce the likelihood of infections that require antimicrobial treatment in the first place.

A shared responsibility

Antimicrobials should be prescribed only when truly necessary – the right drug, at the right dose, for the right duration. Your regular veterinarian can help identify the root cause of recurring infections, but the treatment success eventually depends on practices at home.

AMR is a challenge that spans human medicine, veterinary medicine and the environment. Responsible decisions will help preserve the effectiveness of these life-saving medicines.