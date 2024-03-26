What popular fitness fads get wrong

NEW YORK – A new trending workout seems to emerge every month. Each guarantees a happier, healthier, stronger and leaner you.

There is a viral challenge, known as 75 Hard, which promises to improve your mental toughness if you work out for 45 minutes twice daily, while also sticking to a diet and drinking about 3.8 litres of water a day, among other things.

Another, known as 12-3-20 (not to be confused with 12-3-30 or 25-7-2), claims to transform your body. And there is always some new kettlebell routine with thousands of TikTok views saying it can make you a faster runner almost immediately.

There is no doubt that a vigorous fitness regimen could help improve your stamina, in the same way that eating a healthier diet and committing to more sleep may help you feel more energised and rested.

The actual workouts of these plans are often perfectly fine, but the problem is how they make you think about exercise.

Often, the advice of these fitness strategies is “misleading at best and dangerous at worst”, said Ms Victoria Sekely, a physical therapist and the founder of Train Smart Run Strong, leaving you feeling worse than you did before and leading to injury or burnout.

Here is how you can identify which exercise fads may help you reach your goals and which may set you up for injury or disappointment.

Be realistic about your starting point

Many fads are designed for people who already have a workout routine and may not be suitable for beginners. Influencers do not know where you are starting from.

“The person on social media giving you advice doesn’t necessary have any background in it other than his or her own anecdotal experience,” said Ms Heather Milton, a clinical exercise physiologist and strength and conditioning specialist at Sports Performance Center at New York University Langone Health.

If you have never worked with heavy weights, for example, doing a daily kettlebell swing ladder could cause injury. And although some plans do not dictate the type or intensity of exercise, starting a plan with an hour or more of exercise a day can be overwhelming.

Instead, Ms Milton recommends starting simply, with 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week. Define for yourself what is moderate, rather than taking someone else’s word for it.

“Each person has individual needs based on genetics, medical history, including injury history and body type,” she said. These factors affect people’s ability to do different exercises and determine how beneficial they will be, she added.

If you are able to, work with a professional who can help tailor workouts to your current fitness level.