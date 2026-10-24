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What it takes for fresh grads to land a job

SINGAPORE – Landing a first job has become an increasingly uphill task for fresh university graduates navigating today’s economic landscape.

Amid global uncertainty, employers facing tighter budgets and evolving skill requirements are becoming more cautious in their hiring. Meanwhile, technological disruption has resulted in entry-level roles shrinking across multiple sectors, prompting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to say recently that the Government is concerned the bottom rung of the career ladder is broken.

The graduate employment survey released in March showed that full-time employment rates have dropped, with 74.4% of graduates securing full-time positions in 2025, down from 79.4% in 2024.

The proportion of graduates actively seeking work or settling for temporary, contract or part-time positions continues to climb.

A higher proportion of graduates applied for jobs but received no offers in 2025, compared with the previous two years, rising to 8.5% from 5.7% in 2024 and 4.1% in 2023.

To stand out in this competitive environment, undergraduates are taking extraordinary measures.

Many begin their job search well before their final semester, submit dozens of applications and pursue consecutive internships to build a strong resume. Others opt for post-graduation traineeships or pivot across industries to secure a foothold in the workforce.

Three recent graduates share how they navigate the tough job market – through persistence, strategic networking, continuous upskilling and a willingness to adapt.

Internship by day, university classes by night

For 1½ years before her graduation in October , Gan Yi Lin, 25, juggled a daytime internship with evening classes.

The marketing graduate from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) opted for night classes, switching from the day classes with which she had started her four-year course, so she could pursue full-time internships during the day.

Gan Yi Lin, 25, juggled daytime internships and evening classes to gain work experience. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

She would work from 9am to 6pm, first at DBS Bank for six months, then at Temasek Trust for five months. Temasek Trust manages philanthropic assets from Temasek Holdings and other donors.

After work, she went home to attend online classes from 7pm to 10pm, three or four times a week.

“On the days when I had assignments due and had to work full days, it got quite crazy and intense,” says Gan, who also has a marketing diploma from Temasek Polytechnic.

What kicked off this “internship marathon”, as she describes it, was a university internship stint from January to June 2025 at Globish Academia, an educational company in Bangkok, where she realised she lacked practical experience.

“There were many times I felt that I had delivered good work, but when feedback came in, the comments were angles that I did not even consider. I realised I was lacking and wanted to be better,” she says.

For example, when she helped to prepare marketing materials for an English course for Thais , her supervisor pointed out that the language used was too complex for her target audience. “It was common sense, but I never thought of it. I did not consider that my target audience was not that fluent in English,” she says.

She explains that doing consecutive internships was partly to beef up her resume and partly driven by FOMO (fear of missing out).

She was motivated by fellow interns she met when she returned to Singapore.

“They were very capable and did well at their jobs. They knew exactly what was expected of them and that inspired me,” she says. “I want to be a problem-solver, to be the person who can think of different solutions when there is an issue,” she adds.

In April, weeks before her last assignment submission and the end of her course, she started applying for jobs, sending out 70 applications over the next four months.

When she did not get offers, she pivoted to other sectors and diversified the types of companies she applied to, sending out 10 to 15 applications daily.

She also tried for a cabin crew role with Singapore Airlines and got an offer in May. But she eventually decided to give herself more time to secure a marketing-related role.

Her persistence paid off in July when a recruiter found her resume on online job portal MyCareersFuture and invited her to apply for an operations executive role at a ride-hailing company. After two interviews, she received an offer and started work in August.

Three months into her job, Gan says she is enjoying her work and feels grateful for the real-world skills developed during her internships.

“I realised what you study and what happens in the real business world are different. More than creating campaigns, marketing is soft skills-centric, creating connections with people you work with,” she says. “Building these soft skills is important and has helped with my full-time role.”

A head start in job applications pays off

Muhammad Irfan Djuanda, 25, began attending career fairs in his second year of university when he was searching for internships.

Starting early gave the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) graduate a competitive edge, allowing him to understand recruitment timelines and employer expectation.

“I took the opportunity to ask about interview processes and application timelines so that I would not miss any opportunities,” he says.

Muhammad Irfan Djuanda, 25, applied to around 50 jobs and took seven months to secure his first job. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

As a result, Irfan, who studied engineering systems and design, started applying for full-time jobs in September 2025, even though he was due to complete his university course seven months later.

“I found out that many of these applications start in September and are reviewed on a rolling basis. So, I wanted to apply early because once the positions are filled, they would not consider any more candidates,” he says, adding that he expected the search to be lengthy and unpredictable.

Irfan says he applied for 50 jobs and received 15 e-mail rejections, with no response from most of the others.

After the first rejections started coming in, he became discouraged and paused his search. “It took me one to two weeks to recover from it because I didn’t want to face the prospect of a rejection again,” he says.

He decided to change his mindset and treat every rejection as a learning opportunity and every interview as a training ground.

After each interview, he would reflect on his performance and identify areas for improvement.

Over time, he compiled a question bank to prepare for future interviews. “I noticed that the questions were similar. The structure may be different, but the answers they want to get out of it are the same,” he says.

For instance, he prepared for questions like “How did these projects help you?”, “What skills did you pick up?” and “What did you learn from these projects?”

“That really helped me because with every interview that I went for, I gained confidence and performed better,” he says.

Alongside full-time roles, he applied for internships as a contingency plan post-graduation.

“I believe gaining practical experience is important in preparing for the working world, rather than sitting idle waiting for the next job application window,” says Irfan, adding that the two internships he took on – in the building technology and banking industries – which lasted four months each, helped hone his soft skills, particularly stakeholder management.

His efforts paid off. In April, before he graduated, he got two job offers – from a statutory board and a private company. He accepted the statutory board’s offer and started working in August as a product manager.

He is not resting on his laurels, continuing to upskill by attending courses in project management, critical thinking and cybersecurity.

“Continuous learning helps me work more effectively with stakeholders and make informed decisions to ensure that the product meets users’ needs,” he says.

Search for a job continues after traineeships end

In September 2025, Muhammad Naufal Nasran started an eight-month internship with airline alliance Star Alliance as part of his university coursework.

Naufal, who studied air transport management at Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), was attached to the company’s loyalty department, where he supported day-to-day stakeholder management.

Muhammad Naufal Nasran, 26, completed two traineeships with Star Alliance, but could not get a full-time job there. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

He described the attachment as a positive experience, with strong mentorship and opportunities to develop his presentation, data-analysis and project-management skills.

“I worked together with the member airlines and their respective frequent flier programme teams to ensure operational standards are met for a smoother customer experience for passengers travelling within the alliance,” says the 26-year-old.

Naufal felt that he learnt beyond what was taught in the curriculum. “In school, we cover modules like airline business or airport operations, but not much about alliances per se. So this was a good step to broaden my horizons,” he says.

Appreciating the work culture, he had hoped to secure permanent employment at Star Alliance. “They treat us as mentees rather than interns, offering guidance and supporting our professional development,” he says.

Although he hoped to convert his placement into a full-time position upon graduating in October, he was unable to do so.

To stay with the company, he inquired about traineeship opportunities and secured a five-month stint in the customer experience team, gaining exposure to airport and transfer operations.

Despite navigating complex technical systems and terminology, he says support from the team helped him to contribute meaningfully.

The new placement connected his previous work in the loyalty department with the airport and transfer team, providing a broader picture of the passenger journey.

When asked why he chose a second traineeship within Star Alliance rather than search for a permanent job elsewhere, he says: “I was determined to convert to full-time because I feel I had guidance and mentorship here.”

Towards the end of his traineeship, there was an opening for a full-time project manager role. He interviewed for it, but the position went to a candidate with more experience.

“I was disappointed, but I learnt that experience does matter. So it is up to me t o learn continuously ,” he says.

Naufal is now looking into courses on dataset creation, dashboard development and project management certification.

He has expanded his job applications across the aviation industry, but may include supply chain and management jobs down the road.

He remains optimistic, even though conversations with friends and family have given him some perspective on how challenging the job market can be. “Hearing about people sending out more than 100 applications, but receiving only a handful of interview invitations has made me realise that the process may take time,” he says.

He is trying to focus on what he can control, such as improving his resume, tailoring each application to the job description and looking for roles that match his interests and strengths.

“I believe everyone has his or her own timeline, and there is no single path that everyone has to follow,” he says.