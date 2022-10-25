What is bariatric surgery and who is it suitable for?

Mr Muhammad Siddique Md Fairos (left) underwent bariatric surgery in August, with his wife Zainon Ahmad Yussof. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE – Bariatric surgery is usually recommended for patients who may be required to achieve substantial weight loss for health reasons, but have not been able to, despite making changes to their dietary and lifestyle habits, such as taking up exercising.

The two most common types of bariatric procedures are sleeve gastrectomy and the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, says Dr Lim Chin Hong, a senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) department of upper gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery. 

