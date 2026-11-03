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Experts are still working to understand what causes dandruff.

A: It is hard to ignore. Your scalp itches and flakes of skin linger in your hair or fall onto your shoulders, leaving white specks on your clothes. Is it dandruff?

Dandruff is “so common”, said Carolyn Goh, a clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA Health , who specialises in hair and scalp disorders . Research published in 2026 estimated that dandruff affects about half of the world’s population.