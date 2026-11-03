What causes dandruff and a flaky scalp?
Erica Sweeney
- Dandruff is a common, chronic scalp condition linked to seborrheic dermatitis. Experts say causes may include Malassezia yeast, oil build-up and inflammation.
- Other flaky scalp causes include psoriasis, allergic contact dermatitis, ringworm and scarring alopecia. These can bring itching, burning, rash, hair loss or contagious infection.
- Treatment starts with more frequent washing and over-the-counter dandruff shampoo. See a dermatologist if symptoms last a month, or sooner if there is hair loss, pain or pustules.
AI generated
A: It is hard to ignore. Your scalp itches and flakes of skin linger in your hair or fall onto your shoulders, leaving white specks on your clothes. Is it dandruff?
Dandruff is “so common”, said Carolyn Goh, a clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA Health, who specialises in hair and scalp disorders. Research published in 2026 estimated that dandruff affects about half of the world’s population.