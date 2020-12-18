Weekly Podcasts: Online doctor reviews; ST's rating for Wonder Woman 1984

ST Podcasts of the week (Dec 18)

Health Check Ep 50: Pros and cons of online doctor reviews (featuring Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, the director of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 107: ST gives Wonder Woman 1984 5-star rating (featuring ST film correspondent John Lui and music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi)

Lunch With Sumiko Ep 27: UN intellectual property agency's Singaporean chief Daren Tang explains Covid-19's effect on innovation (featuring Singaporean lawyer Daren Tang, Director General of the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organisation)

Green Pulse Ep 40: Could no-kill meat products be food for the future? (featuring Ms Elaine Siu, managing director of The Good Food Institute Asia Pacific)

The Big Story Ep 64: Phase 3 'positive, uplifting news'; voluntary Covid-19 vaccination is 'constitutional right': Expert (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore)

The Big Story Ep 65: Keep going to hawker centres to keep culture alive (featuring ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun)

Asian Insider Ep 53: Biden inherits a conflicted United States (featuring Georgetown Professor Sanford Ungar)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep.113: Singapore athletes fight back against body shaming, mistreatment (featuring ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and content producer Zia-ul Raushan)

