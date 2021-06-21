For Subscribers
Commentary
We had a Singapore pride parade, thanks to an American troll
They say that on the Internet, the best way to get the right answer is to write the wrong one first. In the tsunami of responses calling you an idiot, you will find the information you seek.
Last week, an American named Aye Shaun deliberately posted a photograph on his Facebook page and wrote the wrong caption. Proving the Internet law that no error goes unpunished, it became an "Internet Avengers, assemble" moment.