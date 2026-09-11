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We Are All Strangers picked as Singapore’s Oscars entry for Best International Feature Film category

Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers is about family relationships and unexpected life changes set in contemporary Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers has been submitted as Singapore’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards in 2027.

In a media release on Sept 11, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said the film was picked by the selection committee, which comprises eligible members from the Singapore Film Commission Advisory Committee.

Yvonne Tang, assistant chief executive of IMDA’s Media Industry Group, said: “Anthony has a remarkable ability to tell stories that are deeply rooted in Singapore while resonating with audiences around the world.

“We’re excited to celebrate this latest milestone with Anthony, whose talent, dedication, and belief have driven the trilogy over the past 10 years. We also hope Singaporeans watch and support this film.”

We Are All Strangers, a film about family relationships and unexpected life changes set in contemporary Singapore, completes Chen’s Growing Up Trilogy, which began with Ilo Ilo (2013) and continued with Wet Season (2019).

The first two films in the trilogy have collectively received more than 50 international accolades and were also Singapore’s official Oscar entries for the International Film category in previous editions.

Chen, the film’s writer and director, said: “To have We Are All Strangers chosen as Singapore’s official submission for the Oscars is a real honour. Seeing all three films in this trilogy selected to represent our country marks a special milestone for our cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly over the years to bring them to life.

“These stories belong to Singapore, and presenting this final chapter of the trilogy on the global stage is a privilege for me as a film-maker.”

We Are All Strangers stars Chen’s frequent collaborators Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler in the lead roles, as well as Andi Lim and Regene Lim.

It was the first Singaporean film to be selected for the Berlin International Film Festival’s main competition in the festival’s 76-year history, competing against 21 other international films for the coveted Golden Bear.

The film opened in Singapore cinemas in August 2026 and is being progressively released in multiple territories worldwide.

Film Movement will distribute the film in North America, where it is making its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.