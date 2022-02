"Marriage is a journey of growth," says Ms Theresa Pong from The Relationship Room. "Take every transition or change as a way for you to learn more about your relationship and grow." She and other experts, as well as parents, suggest ways for couples to keep their union strong.

Beyond just preparing for your baby's arrival, couples should share their hopes and fears about parenthood with each other, says Ms June Yong, insights lead at Christian organisation Focus On The Family Singapore.