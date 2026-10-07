Was the human gut healthier in ancient times?

NEW YORK – The human microbiome – the trillions of microbes that live in the gut – was a stable ecosystem for tens of thousands of years before rapidly changing in industrialised countries, raising possible health concerns for modern people, scientists reported on Oct 7.

In a study of Africans and South Americans, researchers identified more than 600 species of bacteria that may once have been common in the gut, but are now rare or missing entirely from people in most societies today.