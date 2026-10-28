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Want to really get to know a city? Run a race through it

Runners making their way during the 43rd Athens Authentic Marathon race in Athens, Greece, on Nov 8.

SIEM REAP, Cambodia – At 5am outside Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the sky was the colour of ink, the 35 deg C air heavy, like an extra layer of clothing.

Runners shifted in place like ghosts – headlamps bobbing, race bibs damp – before the Angkor Wat International Half Marathon. Somewhere in the darkness were the ancient temples I had come to see.