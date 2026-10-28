Want to really get to know a city? Run a race through it
Amisha Padnani
- Choose races that show the city’s real character, with routes through neighbourhoods and good scenery, crowd support and terrain.
- Plan early for race day: book transport, hotel and dinner, arrive two days before, and stay close to the start.
- Build support into the trip and allow rest after the race, so the visit feels like a true experience of the place, not just a run.
AI generated
SIEM REAP, Cambodia – At 5am outside Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the sky was the colour of ink, the 35 deg C air heavy, like an extra layer of clothing.
Runners shifted in place like ghosts – headlamps bobbing, race bibs damp – before the Angkor Wat International Half Marathon. Somewhere in the darkness were the ancient temples I had come to see.