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Want better sleep? Try these 4 things in the hour before bed

Choose an activity in the last hour of the day that signals to your body it is time to wind down.

SINGAPORE – Julian Lim, co-founder of sleep psychology clinic Somnus Sleep Wellness, suggests some simple ways to set yourself up for better sleep.

A light walk or stretching generally does not affect sleep, but most people should complete higher-intensity workouts at least four hours before bedtime.