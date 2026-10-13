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Want better sleep? Try these 4 things in the hour before bed

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Choose an activity in the last hour of the day that signals to your body it is time to wind down.

Choose an activity in the last hour of the day that signals to your body it is time to wind down.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Amrita Kaur

  • Avoid strenuous exercise before bed.
  • Clear your mind with a chat, journal or to-do list.
  • Doomscrolling can make you sleep later than planned.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Julian Lim, co-founder of sleep psychology clinic Somnus Sleep Wellness, suggests some simple ways to set yourself up for better sleep.

A light walk or stretching generally does not affect sleep, but most people should complete higher-intensity workouts at least four hours before bedtime.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.