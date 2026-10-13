Want better sleep? Try these 4 things in the hour before bed
- Avoid strenuous exercise before bed.
- Clear your mind with a chat, journal or to-do list.
- Doomscrolling can make you sleep later than planned.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Julian Lim, co-founder of sleep psychology clinic Somnus Sleep Wellness, suggests some simple ways to set yourself up for better sleep.
A light walk or stretching generally does not affect sleep, but most people should complete higher-intensity workouts at least four hours before bedtime.