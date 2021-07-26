Walk with dinosaurs

Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, an
Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, and some are animated.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, an
Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, and some are animated.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, an
Replicas of dinosaurs dot the newly opened Dino Park in the zoo in Skopje, capital of the Republic of North Macedonia. There are more than 40 exhibits spread over 2,000 sq m, featuring species such as the Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, and some are animated.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    5 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2021, with the headline 'Walk with dinosaurs'. Subscribe
Topics: 