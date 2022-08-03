Food allergies in children

Walk on eggshells over allergy

Doctors see more cases of egg allergy among kids and it is the most commonly newly diagnosed food allergy in babies

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Ms Amanda Chan took her newborn, Corey, to meet her friends seven years ago, she ordered Eggs Benedict. It was her first outing after her confinement.

"When we came home, his whole face blew up in hives. I didn't know what it was because he didn't eat anything," she says.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2022, with the headline Walk on eggshells over allergy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top