Viral Japanese bakery I’m Donut? to open outlet in Singapore

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Japanese bakery I’m Donut? made waves on social media for its pillowy doughnuts.

SINGAPORE – Japanese bakery chain I’m Donut?, popular for its pillowy doughnuts, will soon open its first outlet in Singapore.

A post on its Instagram account, uploaded on Sept 28, shows a photo of a construction barricade with the caption: “Singapore? 2026 – Coming Soon...”

A new account (@imdonut.sgp) also appears to have been set up for the Singapore outlet.

Details of the store’s location and opening date have not been announced.

Founded by Japanese chef Ryouta Hirako in 2022, I’m Donut? made waves on social media for its nama (meaning “fresh” or “raw” in Japanese ) doughnuts. The menu features fillings such as custard, matcha and pistachio, as well as location-exclusive and seasonal flavours.

Social media users have described the doughnuts as light and soft, with an almost “melt-in-your-mouth” texture. Photos and videos online show snaking queues at some outlets, with wait times of up to an hour and products selling out before the end of the day.

I’m Donut? has multiple outlets across Japan, including in Tokyo, Kyoto and Fukuoka.

The brand opened its first overseas outlet in New York’s Times Square in April 2025 . It has since opened stores in Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia, with another set to open in Indonesia.

The Kuala Lumpur store, which opened on Sept 12, offers exclusive flavours, including local favourites such as Milo, Cham, pandan and coconut.

Prices range from RM4.60 (S$1.44) for the original doughnut to RM12 for filled doughnuts and sandos, which are Japanese-style sandwiches with savoury or sweet fillings.