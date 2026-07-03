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Vintage carnival delights at Singapore Garden Festival’s 10th edition at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – A 50m-long, 8m-high “floral roller coaster”, carnival swings and a plethora of specially curated gardens are among the attractions that biophiles and greenery enthusiasts can look forward to at the 10th edition of the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF), which kicks off on July 4.

It returns to Gardens by the Bay for the first time since 2018, after previously being held at other venues such as Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre and Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Jointly organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) and Gardens by the Bay, the main slate of events will run through July 12, drawing on the theme, Carnival of Blooms.

Dennis Lim, SGF’s director and co-ordinating director for festivals, events and exhibitions at NParks, tells The Straits Times that visitors in 2026 can look forward to more multi-sensory experiences that encourage a connection to nature.

“New curated gardens will offer immersive experiences that blend art, play and wellness, inviting visitors of all ages to connect with nature.”

The festival will also stay true to its long-standing tradition of being a garden and flower show, he adds.

“SGF started in 2006 with a vision to put Singapore on the map, as an event that brings award-winning landscape designers from around the world to Singapore. It has evolved in scale and stature over the years, but remains a platform where partners, students and community gardeners can showcase the fruits of their labour.”

John Tan, principal design director and horticulturalist at Esmond Landscape & Horticultural, is a returning participant to SGF, and will be one of the “all-stars” participating in the highly anticipated Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition competition.

He won gold and Best of Show at the 2010 edition with his show garden titled The Modern Treehouse.

“It was an especially meaningful win because I dedicated the garden to my mother, who sadly did not live to see my success in this field. That achievement remains one of the proudest and most emotional moments of my career,” says Tan, 66.

Every major garden festival and flower show has its own unique character, he notes.

The Singapore Garden Festival is celebrating its 10th edition. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“The Chelsea Flower Show in London is renowned for its long history, prestige and ability to attract some of the world’s most celebrated designers. The Domaine de Chaumont International Garden Festival in France is known for its artistic and conceptual approach, offering fresh perspectives on landscape design and garden art.”

And what sets SGF apart?

“Its commitment to bringing together an exceptional line-up of internationally acclaimed designers, many of whom are gold award winners from leading garden shows around the world,” he says.

“This creates a very high standard of competition and design excellence, allowing visitors to experience world-class gardens right here in Singapore.”

ST rounds up some of the 2026 festival’s highlights.

Floral Roller Coaster

The floral roller coaster at the Singapore Garden Festival is a key visual attraction. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The show-stopping horticulture wonders start at SGF’s entrance at The Meadow with an 8m-high Floral Roller Coaster. It reimagines the theme park attraction through the language of plants and blooms. V isitors will not be able to ride it.

Floral Vortex & Giant Swing

The Floral Vortex greets visitors at the Meadow Bridge entrance at the Singapore Garden Festival. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Those arriving via Bayfront MRT station can use the Meadow Bridge entrance to enter the festival. There, they will be greeted by the Floral Vortex, a vortex-like tunnel dripping with orchids and pinwheels.

Also nearby is a gigantic 5m swing that set the Guinness World Record for “Most Flowers on a Swing” during SGF’s launch event at shopping centre Ngee Ann City’s Takashimaya Square in March.

Try also to stop by the Carnival Swings, which are a little farther down. Though these are smaller, they are no less fun: You can hop on and ride them a la swing rides at amusement parks.

Floral Infinity Mirror & Mirror Maze

Two visitors admiring the floral chandeliers at the Floral Mirror Maze at the Singapore Garden Festival on July 2. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Between The Meadow and the Supertree Grove is this 14m walkway covered in multi-hued tropical foliage – along with mirrors that turn this liminal space into a living kaleidoscope.

For more fun with mirrors, check out the Floral Mirror Maze by the Supertree Grove, which features eight striking “floral chandeliers”.

Nature’s Carousel Play Garden

The Nature’s Carousel Play Garden at the Singapore Garden Festival on July 2. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

What is a carnival without a carousel? The Nature’s Carousel Play Garden at The Meadow reinterprets the carnival mainstay using flora, with trees and tree trunks serving as the central column and vertical posts. Visitors can enjoy log play elements that resemble native Singapore fauna, such as hornbills and pangolins.

Interactive Light Installation

The Known By Flowers Light Installation at the Singapore Garden Festival on July 2. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The Known By Flowers light installation will continue the festivities past sunset at The Meadow. Designed by acclaimed Chinese landscape designer Hu Shiyang, it showcases life-size flower sculptures through dynamic and immersive lighting.

Landscape Design Challenge

Rising horticulture talent will be putting their landscaping skills to the test at SGF, during the live Landscape Design Challenge taking place at The Meadow on July 4.

Seven teams of students from Singapore’s institutes of higher learning will have four hours to transform 3m by 3m plots into stunning gardens.

Participant Ayu Wandira Abdul Karim, a first-year student undertaking a Work-Study Diploma in Arboriculture & Horticulture at ITE College East, says her six-member team has been planning their garden, which takes inspiration from their grandparents’ and parents’ stories, for months.

The 23-year-old adds: “It is about the gotong royong spirit – that sense of community and belonging – where neighbours look out for one another. We’re using that retro lens to talk about very modern values: biodiversity, circular economy, living sustainably.”

Expect to see “the past and present in conversation with each other”, she adds.

“We want people to feel something when they walk through it. We’re not just designing a pretty garden, but we also want visitors to think beyond recycling, to see sustainability and biodiversity as part of how we live, and not just a checklist.”

Singapore Garden Festival 2026

Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: July 4 to 12, 10am to 10pm

Admission: From $12 for Singapore resident adults and from $8 for children (three to 12 years old) and seniors (60 years old and above). Tickets are inclusive of all days and all exhibits except those in the Flower Dome

Info: sgf.nparks.gov.sg/tickets/