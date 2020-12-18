Victoria Beckham shares hilarious chaos of getting kids and dogs to pose for Christmas card

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham's children posing for the Christmas card photos.
"Golden Balls" was the infamous nickname she gave the former England football captain David Beckham.
LONDON - Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has trouble corralling her kids and pets for Christmas card photos too, as her behind-the-scenes video - shared on Instagram on Friday, Dec 18 - revealed.

"The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" the Spice Girls alum joked in the caption, as she struggled to round up her four children - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9, - as well as their three dogs Sage, Fig and Olive - for a festive picture in front of their Christmas tree.

However it seems a totally different picture of the foursome has made the cut, namely one with devil horns photo-shopped on Cruz and Brooklyn, antlers on Romeo, and a Santa Claus hat on Harper.

Not forgetting her famous husband and former footballer David Beckham, 45, she later also shared a picture of him sporting a reindeer face mask and meeting Santa Claus at Christmas-themed British attraction Lapland UK, with the caption: "Golden Bells met Santa tonight in a very festive mask!"

"Golden Balls" was the infamous nickname she gave the former England football captain during an interview on British talk show Parkinson in 2000.

