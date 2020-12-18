Victoria Beckham shares hilarious chaos of getting kids and dogs to pose for Christmas card

LONDON - Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 46, has trouble corralling her kids and pets for Christmas card photos too, as her behind-the-scenes video - shared on Instagram on Friday, Dec 18 - revealed.

"The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" the Spice Girls alum joked in the caption, as she struggled to round up her four children - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9, - as well as their three dogs Sage, Fig and Olive - for a festive picture in front of their Christmas tree.

However it seems a totally different picture of the foursome has made the cut, namely one with devil horns photo-shopped on Cruz and Brooklyn, antlers on Romeo, and a Santa Claus hat on Harper.

Not forgetting her famous husband and former footballer David Beckham, 45, she later also shared a picture of him sporting a reindeer face mask and meeting Santa Claus at Christmas-themed British attraction Lapland UK, with the caption: "Golden Bells met Santa tonight in a very festive mask!"

"Golden Balls" was the infamous nickname she gave the former England football captain during an interview on British talk show Parkinson in 2000.