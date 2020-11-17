Vibrant City of the Dead

HOTTING UP HERITAGE REVIVAL: A glassblower sculpting a vessel at a workshop near the 15th-century Sultan Qaitbay mosque complex in the Desert of the Mamluks (City of the Dead) area of Egypt's capital Cairo earlier this month. Centuries-old monuments are being restored and artisanal heritage revived in this area.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ABUZZ WITH ACTIVITY: A corner of the historical cemetery has been turned into a vibrant neighbourhood. Since 2014, a series of projects financed by the European Union has changed the face of this small section of the sprawling necropolis - home to many people who are unable to afford Cairo's high rents.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ARTISANAL TOUCH: The glass-blower adding the finishing touches to his creation.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
