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Veteran Chinese actor You Benchang, best known for his role as legendary monk Ji Gong, dies at 93

Chinese actor You Benchang enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades and remained a beloved figure among Chinese audiences well into his 90s.

BEIJING – You Benchang, a celebrated performing artiste and first-class actor with the National Theatre of China, died of illness in Beijing on Sept 24. He was 93.

Best known for his portrayal of the legendary Buddhist monk Ji Gong in the 1985 television series of the same name, You enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades and remained a beloved figure among Chinese audiences well into his 90s.

Born in 1933 in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, You entered the Shanghai Theatre Academy in 1952 and graduated in 1956. He then joined the Central Experimental Drama Theatre, the predecessor of today’s National Theatre of China.

During his early years, You was cast mainly in minor roles , some without a single line . Before his breakthrough as Ji Gong, he had played 79 roles, of which 77 were minor parts. Guided by his belief that “there are no small roles, only small actors”, he persisted for nearly three decades.

In 1984, You performed the mime piece Shower at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, bringing him widespread attention. He was soon cast as Ji Gong, an eccentric Buddhist monk known in Chinese folklore for helping the poor and standing up against injustice.

The series, which premiered in 1985, became a national sensation. You received the Best Actor honour at the Fourth China TV Golden Eagle Awards in 1986 for his portrayal.

He remained active on stage and screen for decades afterwards. At 87, he was cast as a veteran financier in Wong Kar-wai’s television drama Blossoms Shanghai, which premiered in China in December 2023.

In 2024, You received the Lifetime Achievement Artist honour at the CMG Second China TV Drama Annual Awards Ceremony. Later that year, he received the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd China TV Golden Eagle Awards.

You often spoke of his belief in continuing to learn, improve, work and find joy throughout life. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK