Vet nurse is nurse, phlebotomist, radiographer, surgical assistant and caregiver rolled into one

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To put it simply, if a veterinarian acts as the doctor, the veterinary nurse is the nurse, phlebotomist, radiographer, surgical assistant and caregiver all rolled into one.

SINGAPORE – Have you ever wondered who holds your beloved dog’s paw as he wakes up from surgery or who calculates every drop of pain relief for your rabbit?

My own journey in veterinary nursing began nearly a decade ago when I made a leap of faith from a different field of study to where my passion lies.

Over the years, I have navigated challenging conditions alongside my dedicated colleagues – from managing pet care under strict lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic to battling devastating outbreaks like rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus.

Along the way, working within practices has offered me the opportunity to collaborate with specialists across diverse fields: anaesthesia and analgesia, dentistry, internal medicine, diagnostic imaging, exotics and dermatology.

Being a vet nurse means constantly learning, adapting and advocating for every animal that walks, hops or flies through our doors. Thanks to the trust of the veterinarians I work with, I have been able to learn and perform advanced practical skills.

What does a veterinary nurse actually do?

To put it simply, if a veterinarian acts as the doctor, the veterinary nurse is the nurse, phlebotomist, radiographer, surgical assistant and caregiver all rolled into one.

As both a vet nurse and a pet owner, Ang Xue Yi has navigated complex nursing care at home for her own dog, Shiro (pictured), and several foster rabbits. PHOTO: THE ANIMAL DOCTORS

When your pet stays with us, nurses are responsible for:

Monitoring vital signs: Tracking heart rates, blood pressure and oxygen levels during procedures.

Administering treatments: Delivering prescribed medications, setting up intravenous fluids and managing pain levels.

Collecting diagnostic samples: Bridging patient assessment with veterinary diagnosis, requiring a blend of advanced practical skill, low-stress handling and strict quality control.

Providing hands-on care: Ensuring your pet remains clean, comfortable and warm throughout its hospital stay.

As both a vet nurse and a pet owner, I have navigated complex nursing care at home for my own dog and several foster rabbits.

I understand first-hand the anxiety faced by pet owners in administering daily medications, managing strict post-operative rest and searching for subtle signs of discomfort. It can be overwhelming when a pet is unwell and requires intensive home care.

My passion starts with the patient’s well-being, but true clinical success requires teamwork.

How can you work with your vet nursing team?

Healing is a collaborative effort. Veterinary care is most effective when pet owners and the clinical team work together.

Here is how you can actively participate in your pet’s healthcare journey:

Ask questions freely: Never hesitate to ask us to demonstrate how to give eye drops, clean a ear or wrap a bandage. We are here to empower you with practical skills before you leave the clinic.

Set up a recovery station at home: Choose a quiet, low-traffic area with non-slip flooring or padded bedding to prevent slips and joint strain. Keep essential supplies – medications, syringes, surgical wipes and logs – organised in a single basket or tray within arm’s reach.

Keep a detail-oriented home diary: Before your visit, note down changes in appetite, drinking habits, energy levels or stool consistency. Watch for subtle indicators like posture changes, reluctance to jump or unusual restlessness. These small clues help us tailor treatment plans according to your pet’s needs.

Wound and hygiene management: Check surgical sites twice daily for redness, discharge, swelling or heat. Ensure protective collars remain attached at all times to prevent self-trauma or infection.

Know your red flags: Clarify emergency indicators with your clinical team before your pet gets discharged.

Remain in contact with the team: Never hesitate to update your veterinary team, whether you have a concern or just want to let us know your pet is doing well. Plan for progress reviews, schedule follow-up visits to monitor healing and adjust medications as needed.

Are veterinary nurses regulated?

While veterinary nurses and technicians in Singapore are currently not licensed or regulated as individuals, our commitment to clinical excellence remains unwavering.

Many of us work in clinics or referral hospitals that do not offer continuing education funds or study leave, yet we dedicate our own time and financial resources to gain new knowledge.

We do it because veterinary medicine is always progressing and your pets deserve the highest standard of care.