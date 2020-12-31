Vessel of history

THE LAST TRUE JUNK: The Dukling, a traditional wooden junk boat, sailing in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, in a photo taken Nov 27. Built in 1955 in Macau, it is Hong Kong’s last authentic junk, with the remaining vessels being modern replicas. Junks date back to the Han Dynasty and were used for fishing and transport. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ALL HANDS ON DECK: Deckhands (left) raising the Dukling’s signature red sails on Nov 27. The antique junk requires at least four workers to operate, but two resigned during the pandemic over slashed wages, leaving the Dukling short on crew. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
HIGH AND DRY: Deckhands (left) waiting to welcome passengers on board, next to a notice about public hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in a photo taken Nov 27. The wooden ship has been docked since Hong Kong introduced measures to stem a fourth wave of the virus.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2020, with the headline 'Vessel of history'. Print Edition | Subscribe
