Upskilling heroes: He dropped out of school at 16, now he is a motoring entrepreneur

SINGAPORE – Mr Ken Lee dropped out of school halfway into his N-level year.
The youngest of five siblings, he had started working part-time in secondary school to pay for his expenses, as his divorced mother did not work.
