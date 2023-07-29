Upskilling heroes: He dropped out of school at 16, now he is a motoring entrepreneur

Mr Ken Lee struck out on his own in 2017 with Car Search, a one-stop car service provider. ST PHOTO: EUGENE TAN
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
31 min ago
SINGAPORE – Mr Ken Lee dropped out of school halfway into his N-level year.

The youngest of five siblings, he had started working part-time in secondary school to pay for his expenses, as his divorced mother did not work.

