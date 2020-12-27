Up in the air

HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (right and far right) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and
HIGH LIFE: Artists (above) performing live earlier this month at the Coliseum Christmas Circus in Porto, Portugal. The show runs until Jan 3.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (right and far right) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and
HIGH LIFE: Artists (above) performing live earlier this month at the Coliseum Christmas Circus in Porto, Portugal. The show runs until Jan 3.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (right and far right) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and
HIGH LIFE: Artists (above) performing live earlier this month at the Coliseum Christmas Circus in Porto, Portugal. The show runs until Jan 3.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (right and far right) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (above) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and performing arts, and is contesting it.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (right and far right) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and
HARD WORK BACKSTAGE: Artists preparing backstage (above) for the Coliseum Christmas Circus. The Portuguese Association of Circus Businessmen and Artists claims to be "marginalised" by the decree-law regulating support for the visual and performing arts, and is contesting it.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    41 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 27, 2020, with the headline 'Up in the air'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 