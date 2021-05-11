Up close with heritage

Buddhist statues at Wat Phra Kaew in Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park (above), about 350km north of Bangkok. The Kamphaeng Phet town, which houses the park that is known for its ancient architecture, was named a Unesco Heritage Site in 1991, along with two other historic towns in Thailand.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Buddhist statues at Wat Phra Kaew in Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park (right), about 350km north of Bangkok. The Kamphaeng Phet town, which houses the park that is known for its ancient architecture, was named a Unesco Heritage Site in 1991, along with
Picnickers and Wat Mahathat (above) at the Sukhothai Historical Park, located about 430km north of Bangkok. The park spans about 70 sq km and is home to close to 200 historical ruins.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
