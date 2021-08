SINGAPORE - Dressed in his signature white singlet and striped pyjama pants, Mr Shi Pong Shu of heritage coffee shop Heap Seng Leong is probably Singapore's most hardworking kopi-and-toast hero.

From 5am to 5pm daily, Mr Shi - who is in his 80s (he cannot remember his birth year) - dishes out the quintessential local breakfast at his retro-chic kopi institution in North Bridge Road.