SINGAPORE – Professional mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan trains for three to four hours daily to keep fighting fit. The 28-year-old’s training regimen includes bouts of muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, lifting weights and running.

He makes sure to eat 2g of protein for every kilogram of his body weight, which can be up to 80kg when he is not competing, every day to maintain his muscle mass.