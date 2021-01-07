Underwater greetings

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
46 min ago

DIVING INTO 2021: To celebrate the new year, South Korean divers wearing traditional Korean hanbok outfits swim with fish and rays in an aquarium at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul on Sunday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2021, with the headline 'Underwater greetings'.