Ukrainian creatives flee war at home to pursue passion in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany – When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it disrupted the lives of millions, and many had to flee their homes and country. The war also crushed the dreams of many young Ukrainian creatives who were just starting out in their careers.

A fashion designer, dancer and artist who sought refuge in Berlin share how they are rebuilding their lives and rediscovering their passions there.

Artists find work and a home in former brothel

In a one-storey 10-room apartment in west Berlin, a stripper pole and a bathtub in the middle of one room are the only signs this used to be home to a seedy brothel.

Today, the 500 sq m space – lined with baroque wallpaper – is an art gallery and studio. It is also where 20 Ukrainian refugee artists call home.

They belong to the five-month-old Ukrainian Cultural Community, an artist-in-residence programme for creatives in fields such as painting, photography, music and fashion. The initiative, which has its roots in Ukraine, has been in the works since 2020, but came to fruition only because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Founder and artistic director Anastasia Pasechnik, 23, says: “It’s like a big bridge between people of different cultures who love art. You can come down, have a good time and maybe find a partner for a new project.”

After graduating from Kharkiv National Kotlyarevsky University of Arts in north-eastern Ukraine in 2020, she worked as an events manager, helping struggling artists find work, and came up with the concept for the residency.

It took her almost two years to gather the paperwork required for government funding and schedule a meeting with the mayor of Kharkiv, which was slated to take place on Feb 28. Russia invaded the country four days before and the meeting was cancelled.

“I told myself it was not meant to be. I did volunteer work during the war because I wanted to do something for my country,” she recalls. “A month later, my friend told me to go to Berlin and pursue my dream there.”