Twice to release concert film worldwide in February

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K-pop girl group Twice performing at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Twice is bringing their world tour to the big screen with a concert film premiering globally on Feb 5, 2027.



Titled Twice: This Is For… You, the live performance movie captures the group’s concert at London’s O2 Arena during their This Is For international tour.



The film is helmed by acclaimed director Paul Dugdale, who has directed live specials for singers Adele and Taylor Swift.

It marks his second major K-pop feature, following Stray Kids’ concert documentary Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience released earlier in 2026.

“Twice are a truly global phenomenon,” said Helen Parker, executive vice-president of Universal Pictures Content Group, adding that she is delighted “to bring another world-class K-pop experience to cinemas and give fans around the world the opportunity to experience it together on the big screen”. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK