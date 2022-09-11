Tuckshop stalwarts

Long-serving canteen stallholders are the unsung heroes in schools, feeding generations of hungry children over the years.

They are ready to serve breakfast early in the morning, and close their stalls only after the lunch hour.

Where possible, nutritious meals catering to both students and staff are prepared from scratch.

A recent post on the Fairfield Methodist Schools Facebook page highlighted the story of 94-year-old Madam Ngi, affectionately known as “Por Por”, whose last day of manning her canteen stall was July 21.

It added that she is not fully retiring, and will still be at the drink stall at Fairfield Methodist (Primary) occasionally.

The post struck a chord with netizens, with many posting tributes and reminiscing about her food.

Madam Ngi started out in 1972 selling mee rebus, lontong, tauhu goreng and rojak at Fairfield Methodist Girls’ School in Neil Road.

Since 1983, she had been selling economy rice with various homecooked dishes such as potato rice with chicken, luncheon meat, vegetables and eggs at Fairfield Methodist (Primary) in Dover Road.

She is not the only long-serving canteen stallholder.

Like her, others have dedicated their lives to the schools they work at, while dealing with rising costs of ingredients and adapting their menus to offer healthier options.

They also go beyond their cooking duties to play a key role in shaping the lives of students.

Not enough money for food? Pay them another time.

Problems with school or family? Tell them your troubles.

Five other iconic canteen stallholders tell The Sunday Times their stories.

‘Red bowl auntie’ wakes up at 2am to travel to school to prepare food

Who: Madam Koo Lian Geok, 71, who runs noodle stall The Red Bowl at Methodist Girls’ School

Years of service: 53

Selling wonton noodles at Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) is the only job Madam Koo Lian Geok has ever known.

Back in 1969, the then 18-year-old Madam Koo worked as an assistant to an “Ah Por” (Cantonese for granny) at the school – at its previous Mount Sophia premises – who sold wonton noodles for just 20 cents.

After Ah Por fell sick and retired, Madam Koo ran the stall with her mother. She took over the stall in 1985, after her mother died.

Madam Koo’s daily routine sees her waking up at 2am and taking a $27 taxi ride from her Yishun to start preparing food for the day.

This includes boiling soup and making her own char siew for her famous wonton noodles.

Other items on the menu include prawn noodles, laksa and bak chor mee.

A small bowl of noodles is priced from $1.30, and goes up to $2.70 for a large portion – all served in red bowls that have become part of her “red bowl auntie” identity over the decades.

She says in a mix of Hokkien and Mandarin: “Everything is freshly prepared in the morning – all done properly for the children.”

Madam Koo has also adapted her menu to heed the call for healthier and sustainable options in school.

As part of the school’s Green Monday initiative, she offered an OmniMeat version of bak chor mee using the soya-based meat substitute.

Her prawn noodles feature a mix of wholegrain and yellow noodles because replacing the yellow noodles completely, she says, will deter students from ordering the dish.

Nevertheless, Madam Koo’s noodle dishes remain a hit for MGS students past and present.

Small handwritten notes are pasted around her stall, in tribute to her long years of service.

She is also invited to cook for alumni functions, and is warmly received by former students looking to score a bowl of nostalgia.

Ms Lynn Lee, who graduated in 1987, still returns for a bowl of noodles whenever she is at MGS for her volunteer duties.

Last year, her daughter Eve and her friend Kaela – both 15 – helped Madam Koo earn extra income by selling 2,000 bottles of her sambal.

It was proposed as a Values in Action project to the school, and supported by other mothers – who are also MGS alumnae.

Ms Lee, 51, says: “It sold very well because Madam Koo’s been here for so many years – she is part of our institution. Present students helped to arrange the sale while past students and staff came to buy the sambal.

“She was touched to see that the alumnae still remember and care for her. That is more precious than money.”

Despite the long hours, such support keeps Madam Koo going.

She says: “I may be tired, but I’m also very happy.

“It is a joy to see the students every day, they are very obedient children. The teachers and parents are also very nice to me. The school is my family.”

Western food with a flexible menu

Who: Madam Mainah Ibrahim, 64, who runs halal Western food stall Western Boulevard at Casuarina Primary School

Years of service: 27

Food preparation starts from 5am on weekdays before school for Madam Mainah Ibrahim, who spends three hours peeling potatoes for baked fries as well as making chicken meatballs and tomato sauce for pasta.

These are all part of the menu at her Western food stall, where students can choose pasta or garlic bread to go with tomato or mushroom cream sauce – priced at $1.80 with fruit.

Her flexible menu allows students to add on or swop items – vegetarians can choose potatoes, eggs or other vegetables.

The mother of three picked up plating and cooking techniques from her 34-year-old son, a restaurant manager, such as keeping lettuce and cucumber crispy by placing them in an ice bath.

Making the food from scratch may be laborious, but it helps with keeping costs low, says Madam Mainah.

She baulks at the thought of using frozen options for convenience, adding that it would be less nutritious and pricier.

She says: “When the children finish eating, they return their plates and give me two thumbs’ up. I like to make people happy with my food.”

Madam Mainah, previously a technician in the aerospace industry, has always been an avid cook.

She would sell kueh and wedding cakes, and ended up assisting a friend in 1994 at the then Loyang Primary School to pursue her cooking passion. Her food was well-received, and she took over the stall a year later, in 1995.

She sold a variety of dishes including nasi lemak, chicken curry rice, laksa, mee rebus and mee siam.