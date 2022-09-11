Tuckshop stalwarts

Long-serving canteen stallholders are the unsung heroes in schools, feeding generations of hungry children over the years.
They are ready to serve breakfast early in the morning, and close their stalls only after the lunch hour.
Where possible, nutritious meals catering to both students and staff are prepared from scratch.
A recent post on the Fairfield Methodist Schools Facebook page highlighted the story of 94-year-old Madam Ngi, affectionately known as “Por Por”, whose last day of manning her canteen stall was July 21.
It added that she is not fully retiring, and will still be at the drink stall at Fairfield Methodist (Primary) occasionally.
The post struck a chord with netizens, with many posting tributes and reminiscing about her food.
Madam Ngi started out in 1972 selling mee rebus, lontong, tauhu goreng and rojak at Fairfield Methodist Girls’ School in Neil Road.
Since 1983, she had been selling economy rice with various homecooked dishes such as potato rice with chicken, luncheon meat, vegetables and eggs at Fairfield Methodist (Primary) in Dover Road.
She is not the only long-serving canteen stallholder.
Like her, others have dedicated their lives to the schools they work at, while dealing with rising costs of ingredients and adapting their menus to offer healthier options.
They also go beyond their cooking duties to play a key role in shaping the lives of students.
Not enough money for food? Pay them another time.
Problems with school or family? Tell them your troubles.
Five other iconic canteen stallholders tell The Sunday Times their stories.
Who: Madam Koo Lian Geok, 71, who runs noodle stall The Red Bowl at Methodist Girls’ School
Years of service: 53
Selling wonton noodles at Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) is the only job Madam Koo Lian Geok has ever known.
Back in 1969, the then 18-year-old Madam Koo worked as an assistant to an “Ah Por” (Cantonese for granny) at the school – at its previous Mount Sophia premises – who sold wonton noodles for just 20 cents.
After Ah Por fell sick and retired, Madam Koo ran the stall with her mother. She took over the stall in 1985, after her mother died.
Madam Koo’s daily routine sees her waking up at 2am and taking a $27 taxi ride from her Yishun to start preparing food for the day.
This includes boiling soup and making her own char siew for her famous wonton noodles.
Other items on the menu include prawn noodles, laksa and bak chor mee.
A small bowl of noodles is priced from $1.30, and goes up to $2.70 for a large portion – all served in red bowls that have become part of her “red bowl auntie” identity over the decades.
She says in a mix of Hokkien and Mandarin: “Everything is freshly prepared in the morning – all done properly for the children.”
Madam Koo has also adapted her menu to heed the call for healthier and sustainable options in school.
As part of the school’s Green Monday initiative, she offered an OmniMeat version of bak chor mee using the soya-based meat substitute.
Her prawn noodles feature a mix of wholegrain and yellow noodles because replacing the yellow noodles completely, she says, will deter students from ordering the dish.
Nevertheless, Madam Koo’s noodle dishes remain a hit for MGS students past and present.
Small handwritten notes are pasted around her stall, in tribute to her long years of service.
She is also invited to cook for alumni functions, and is warmly received by former students looking to score a bowl of nostalgia.
Ms Lynn Lee, who graduated in 1987, still returns for a bowl of noodles whenever she is at MGS for her volunteer duties.
Last year, her daughter Eve and her friend Kaela – both 15 – helped Madam Koo earn extra income by selling 2,000 bottles of her sambal.
It was proposed as a Values in Action project to the school, and supported by other mothers – who are also MGS alumnae.
Ms Lee, 51, says: “It sold very well because Madam Koo’s been here for so many years – she is part of our institution. Present students helped to arrange the sale while past students and staff came to buy the sambal.
“She was touched to see that the alumnae still remember and care for her. That is more precious than money.”
Despite the long hours, such support keeps Madam Koo going.
She says: “I may be tired, but I’m also very happy.
“It is a joy to see the students every day, they are very obedient children. The teachers and parents are also very nice to me. The school is my family.”
Who: Madam Mainah Ibrahim, 64, who runs halal Western food stall Western Boulevard at Casuarina Primary School
Years of service: 27
Food preparation starts from 5am on weekdays before school for Madam Mainah Ibrahim, who spends three hours peeling potatoes for baked fries as well as making chicken meatballs and tomato sauce for pasta.
These are all part of the menu at her Western food stall, where students can choose pasta or garlic bread to go with tomato or mushroom cream sauce – priced at $1.80 with fruit.
Her flexible menu allows students to add on or swop items – vegetarians can choose potatoes, eggs or other vegetables.
The mother of three picked up plating and cooking techniques from her 34-year-old son, a restaurant manager, such as keeping lettuce and cucumber crispy by placing them in an ice bath.
Making the food from scratch may be laborious, but it helps with keeping costs low, says Madam Mainah.
She baulks at the thought of using frozen options for convenience, adding that it would be less nutritious and pricier.
She says: “When the children finish eating, they return their plates and give me two thumbs’ up. I like to make people happy with my food.”
Madam Mainah, previously a technician in the aerospace industry, has always been an avid cook.
She would sell kueh and wedding cakes, and ended up assisting a friend in 1994 at the then Loyang Primary School to pursue her cooking passion. Her food was well-received, and she took over the stall a year later, in 1995.
She sold a variety of dishes including nasi lemak, chicken curry rice, laksa, mee rebus and mee siam.
In 2019, she switched to selling Western food – “because children love it” – when Loyang Primary School and Casuarina Primary School merged.
It is not just the students and teachers who keep her motivated. Former students – who return for Teachers’ Day – make it a point to visit her as well.
“I help them if they don’t have enough money for food or if they need to pack food home. It’s okay because we are all family. If I weren’t doing this, maybe I’d be a home-based cook,” she says with a chuckle.
Who: Sisters Tanya Tan, 68, and Florence Tan, 64, who run snack stall Snack Sensation and drinks stall Cafe@Saints respectively at St Andrew’s Junior School
Years of service: 36
At St Andrew’s Junior School (SAJS), lessons go beyond the classroom and into the canteen.
Ms Tanya Tan, who runs the school’s snack stall, makes it a point to educate students on managing their pocket money for food.
She says in Mandarin: “We will not fuss if they are short of 10 or 20 cents, but explain to them that it is out of goodwill so that they do not take our help for granted. It is not about getting cheaper or free food.
“It can make all the difference if we help them.”
She regales The Sunday Times with plenty of stories from 36 years of service. This includes accompanying a Primary 1 pupil who cried daily during recess time for six months, and encouraging a student to repeat his O levels.
On the latter, she says: “He was undecided because all his friends were graduating, but I assured him that ‘lao auntie’ would still be in school.”
Her dedication to the school started in 1986, when her family ran the canteen operations at St Andrew’s Secondary School (SASS).
She recalls being “extremely busy” back then, when they had to buy groceries at 3am to prepare breakfast for the students across the various stalls.
In 1992, due to a shortage of workers, the family focused on running the snack and drink stalls.
Since 2002, Ms Tan and her younger sister Florence have continued the family’s legacy over at SAJS’ snack and drink stalls.
The sisters have seen the transformation of St Andrew’s Schools in Woodsville into St Andrew’s Village – and they remain a fixture through it all. The St Andrew’s Village – officially opened in 2006 – includes SAJS, SASS and St Andrew’s Junior College.
Beyond the stall’s menus, the sisters cook extra desserts such as bubur cha cha and special drinks like yuzu calamansi juice and pandan iced tea for the staff.
Ms Tan, who used to sell cosmetics, expanded her cooking repertoire by attending classes at a community club for three years.
“Perhaps it’s the school environment, I’m always learning and I love to learn new things. It keeps me happy and contented,” she says.
Who: Madam Mariam Osman, 80, and her daughter Ruhaini Ali, 50, who run halal food stall Geylang Rice & Noodles at Tampines North Primary School
Years of service: 27
She may be 80 years old, but aching shoulders will not stop Madam Mariam Osman from running her food stall at Tampines North Primary School.
After Madam Mariam’s husband – who also ran the stall with her – died seven years ago, their three children had asked her to retire. But she refused, and roped in her daughter Ruhaini Ali – formerly an administrative secretary – to work with her.
Ms Ruhaini, a mother of two and the second of three siblings, says: “She didn’t want to retire, she loves the children and teachers so much.”
When asked if she would take over, Ms Ruhaini laughs and says: “Looks like it.”
Nodding, Madam Mariam – a former staff canteen cook at ShangriLa Singapore hotel – adds: “If I retire, I’ll give the business to my daughter. She has become an expert in cooking.”
The mother-and-daughter duo offers dishes such as laksa, mee siam, curry noodles and tom yum noodles. Brown rice noodles are mixed in for some dishes, in line with offering healthier options to the students.
It has been challenging to get students to eat more vegetables, says Ms Ruhaini, who has had requests to remove the greens from the food. She adds: “I have to find ways to hide or add vegetables into the food, like cutting bok choy into small pieces and adding parsley.”
Noodle dishes cost $1.50 each, a far cry from when Madam Mariam started as a stall owner with her husband in St Andrew’s Junior College (SAJC) when it was located in Malan Road. There, they sold dishes such as biryani, lontong and mee rebus at 50 cents each.
But they planned to leave because they were moving to Tampines, and wanted a more convenient location to operate from.
She chanced upon the construction site for Tampines North Primary School, and went to the former Ministry of Education building in Kay Siang Road to ask for a job.
The school launched in 1995, and Madam Mariam has been operating since then, selling similar dishes to when she was at SAJC.
Back then, she would be at school by 2am to prepare her food. Now, she starts at 4am, and even returns to the school on Saturdays to prepare ingredients for the week ahead.
She says: “If I’m not working, I will have nothing to do. I need to keep active, if not, everywhere hurts.”
Who: Madam Anna Yeo, 69, who runs fruit and drinks stall Aunty Anna at Holy Innocents’ Primary School
Years of service: 37
The address of her birth home was Holy Innocents Lane in Hougang.
Madam Anna Yeo completed her primary school education at the Holy Innocents’ Chinese Girls’ School, which shared the same canteen with the adjacent CHIJ Punggol (now known as CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity).
Back then, her mother sold mee rebus, mee siam and fried kway teow at the canteen.
In her teenage years, Madam Yeo would help her mother at the stall, even when she was working at a seafood restaurant and in between shift work at a factory.
She joined her mother full time when she was 32 in 1985. That year, Holy Innocents’ Chinese Girls’ School and Holy Innocents’ High School (Primary Section) merged to form Holy Innocents’ Primary School, and the duo had one week to move the stall over to its current premises along Lorong Low Koon in Upper Serangoon.
Since then, she has been selling fruit, drinks and ice cream. Her 93-year-old mother retired after 40 years at the age of 70.
In three years’ time, Madam Yeo will match that milestone at Holy Innocents’ Primary School.
She chuckles and says: “I guess I can’t leave the Holy Innocents’ name. It is clearly meant to be part of my life and I have never thought of doing anything else. I was the youngest before and now I’m the oldest in this canteen.”
Most of the 10 stallholders in the school have been around for at least 10 years, and Madam Yeo highlights that they are all good friends too. Prior to the pandemic, they would organise trips to places like Genting Highlands and Kukup.
She adds: “After doing this for so long, I’m proud to say we are all very close – there’s no fighting.”
The mother of two – a daughter aged 47 and a son aged 50 – is usually in school by 6.30am, and shuts at 2pm, much earlier than before when there were two sessions for school.
Price hikes have been inevitable, she notes, with a slice of fruit at 50 cents, up from 20 cents 30 years ago.
Similarly, packet drinks now cost 60 cents, up from 40 cents before.
During the pandemic, she spent time at home learning new recipes from Facebook and YouTube, as well as baking bread and bao.
When asked about retirement, she says: “During the long holidays, I have nothing to do and get very bored. But every day passes very happily when I’m in school with the students, other canteen stallholders and teachers.
“It’s really nice to see them grow up from primary one to six, then return to the school with their own children.”
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 11, 2022, with the headline Tuckshop stalwarts. Subscribe