Tucker, the internet’s beloved golden retriever, dies after battling cancer

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Influencer Courtney Budzyn revealed on Sept 5 that Tucker the dog has died on Sept 2.

Tucker Budzyn, one of the most famous dogs on social media, died on Sept 2 after battling cancer.

The eight-year-old golden retriever’s death was disclosed by his owner, influencer Courtney Budzyn, in a video on social media on Sept 5.

The heartbreaking news came days after Budzyn revealed on Aug 30 that Tucker was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“I thought that was the last sad video I was gonna make, but it’s not. Tucker’s gone,” Budzyn said while sobbing. “Tucker passed away on Wednesday unexpectedly.”

The influencer said Tucker seemed to be doing well with the treatment, but she learnt later that the dog had lymphoma in his intestines.

“Since the chemo was working so good and he was going to remission, it left a hole in his intestine where the cancer was, and he got an infection that seemed to hit him overnight,” Budzyn said.

The influencer said she rushed the dog to the vet and thought it could beat the infection.

“We got him on antibiotics and fluids, but it was too late,” she said. “We tried to save him, but we couldn’t.”

The influencer said everything was done to try to save the dog.

“His temperature kept rising, and there was nothing, and nothing was changing it. We had to let him go,” she said. “Tucker, I love you so much.”

Carrying a box which may be containing the dog’s ashes, Budzyn said: “He’s home now.”

She added: “There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t have done for him. He was literally part of me. He was part of my soul. It feels like I lost a body part.”

Budzyn apologised to the dog’s fans for its death and said she was initially thinking of doing a photo tribute to Tucker.

“But I thought I owe it to you guys to tell you what happened without you wondering, because he’s yours too,” she said.

Budzyn said Tucker were having the best time of his life in the last three weeks.

“We went to the park several times, and he peed on every single tree he could. He went swimming a couple times and his first jump in the pool both times were so powerful and strong,” she said, sharing videos of the dog in action.

Budzyn adopted Tucker in 2018 and began posting his antics on social media. Over time, his adorable demeanour charmed legions of fans, and he amassed a massive international following across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Tucker’s story with Budzyn will be released in a picture book in November.